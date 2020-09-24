770 apply for Sept. income support, unemployment | THE DAILY HERALD

Ardwell Irion.

PHILIPSBURG–A total of 770 persons have applied for income support and unemployment support for the month of September, Finance Minister Ardwell Irion said on Wednesday.

He told reporters during the live virtual Council of Ministers press briefing that a total of 690 companies had applied for the June business payroll support, while there were 770 persons who applied for income support and unemployment support for the month of September. A total of 230 applicants for income support and unemployment support were approved for July and August, bringing the total paid out for these months to NAf. 535,900.

In the meantime, the business payroll support portal is open for July payments. Irion urges applicants to apply prior to the deadline.

Irion said also that he had pinned a video to his and the government’s Facebook page with a step-by-step tutorial on how to go through the process of the portal.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/index.php/islands/770-apply-for-sept-income-support-unemployment