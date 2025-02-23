78% of construction permits issued under Mercelina I-II published too late to object | THE DAILY HERALD

On January 28, one day before the issuance of a building permit by VROMI Minister Patrice Gumbs, Vie L’Ven Luxury Resort posted a construction update on Facebook using this picture, stating: “We’re making exciting progress!”

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI has published 82 construction permits since the first Mercelina-led cabinet was sworn in on May 3, 2024. A total of 64 of these permits, representing 78%, were published too late for affected residents to be able to file an administrative appeal against their issuance.

On July 5, 2024, 11 building permits were published – seven for residential homes and four for commercial developments. All of these permits were granted by former Minister of VROMI Egbert Doran between April 5 and April 17, 2024.

After Veronica Jansen-Webster (Unified Resilient St. Maarten Movement (URSM)) was sworn in as deputy Minister of VROMI on May 3, 2024, no building permits were published until after then Minister Plenipotentiary Patrice Gumbs, holding office in The Hague, returned to St. Maarten to be appointed Minister of VROMI on June 25, 2024.

It took the Ministry of VROMI two months to submit the list of building permits from April to the Ministry of General Affairs for publication in the “National Gazette”. The official and only publication of these permits on July 5, 2024, was past the six-week time frame for citizens affected by these new construction projects to be able to exercise their constitutional right to file objections.

The next batch of building permits was published in the “National Gazette” of November 22, 2024. The list of 47 construction permits starts with the building permit for a beach bar in Simpson Bay, located on three residential deeded lots between Mary’s Boon and the former Karakter beach bar. This permit had been issued on May 8, 2024, but had allegedly been signed off on by former VROMI Minister Doran on May 2, his last day in office as Minister of VROMI under the outgoing Silveria Jacobs-led government.

The permit for the beach bar (BP#245/2023) was published more than six months after the date of issuance, leaving neighbours in Simpson Bay Village without the option of filing objections. While residents in the area witnessed major civil works carried out at the location, including beach excavation and major changes to the existing parking lot, no civil works permit has been published that would allow these changes to the Simpson Bay beach area.

All 47 permits published in the “National Gazette” of November 22, 2024, appeared too late for the public to file objections. These include four permits for demolition, listed as building permits (BPs) but to be considered civil works permits. These demolitions concerned a building at Front Street 27, Philipsburg, to make room for a new commercial unit, as well as a building at Backstreet 141, Philipsburg, one at Union Road 44, Cole Bay, one at Ellis Drive 2 in Middle Region – all for the purpose of commercial developments.

The last “National Gazette” of the year 2024, published on December 20, contained a list of 10 building permits, of which the first, concerning Industry Drive 40 in Cul-de-Sac, offered no option for appeal. The next six permits allowed for two weeks to file an administrative appeal, and three permits could still be contested within a four-week time frame.

In January 2025, the first “National Gazette” to contain a list of building permits was the January 31 edition. The first five of nine permits could no longer be contested. One of these permits concerned demolition of a building at Ginger Road 2 in Little Bay, which was authorised by the minister of VROMI on December 20, 2024.

On January 17, 2025, a building permit for a commercial development was issued for Rhine Road 1 in Maho. This is the address of the Royal Islander Club Resort La Terrasse. While no explanation has been given by the minister of what the activities under this building permit entail, there are only five work days left for affected parties to make enquiries at the Ministry of VROMI with the option to file an administrative appeal.

The most recent list published appeared in the “National Gazette” of February 14, 2025. The first of five permits listed concerns the building permit for Vie L’Ven Luxury Hotel and Residences in Indigo Bay, issued by VROMI Minister Gumbs on January 29, 2025.

One day prior, Vie L’Ven Luxury Resort had posted a construction update and pictures on its Facebook page, stating: “We’re making exciting progress! Below-ground drainage and civil infrastructure work are underway, including the construction of permanent retaining walls. These essential steps pave the way for deeper drainage systems, bringing us closer to building the foundation of your future paradise.”

During the Council of Ministers press briefing of Wednesday, February 12, VROMI Minister Gumbs announced that a building permit was never published for this massive commercial development in Indigo Bay. The minister urged the public to look out for the next “National Gazette” on February 14, where the building permit would be published, “although Vie L’Ven does not have a civil works permit yet,” added the minister.

On January 30, 2025, Vie L’Ven posted online that the resort will open its doors in 2028, and “will redefine luxury living with its private dock”. The company commenced the pre-sale of residences at a starting price of US $900,000 each.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/78-of-construction-permits-issued-under-mercelina-i-ii-published-too-late-to-object