8 women among NA list of 23 candidates | THE DAILY HERALD

Eight women, three more than the number of females that ran in the last election, make up the list of 23 candidates for the National Alliance (NA).

Five of the female candidates are new to the list. Chanting "NA all the way," and "we are one," and moving to the beats of drums, a crowd of candidates and supporters dressed in white snaked their way from the party's headquarters in Philipsburg and along Front Street to the Parliament Building to submit their list of 23 candidates. Five of the female candidates are new to the list. Chanting "NA all the way," and "we are one," and moving to the beats of drums, a crowd of candidates and supporters dressed in white snaked their way from the party's headquarters in Philipsburg and along Front Street to the Parliament Building to submit their list of 23 candidates.

NA was the third party to submit its list to the Central Voting Bureau on Wednesday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/8-women-among-na-list-of-23-candidates