80 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday | THE DAILY HERALD

CPS is located at the Vineyard Building

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten had 80 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, June 3. Six persons tested positive for COVID-19 and three persons recovered that day.

On Wednesday, 15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 and 13 recoveries were reported. The total number of confirmed cases is now 2,454.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 76 persons who are in home isolation. Four patients are hospitalised at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains 28.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 2,350. There are 110 persons in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA’s Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) have tested 3,009 travellers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 30,424 persons throughout the community.

This week’s vaccination pop-up clinic will be held at the De Weever Estate in Dutch Quarter on Saturday, June 5 from 9:00am to 3:00pm.

Persons who are interested in getting vaccinated, are advised to walk with a form of photo identification (ID) for registration.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/80-active-covid-19-cases-on-thursday