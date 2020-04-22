808 St. Martin businesses applied for partial activity since April 14 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–St. Martin companies are among 5,700 companies that are benefitting from the partial activity scheme in Guadeloupe, St. Martin and St. Barths, in relation to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Partial activity is one of the relief measures put in place by the Government to help companies and their employees cope with the economic difficulties created by pandemic. It allows an employer who is forced to place his or her employees in partial employment to pay them compensation equal to 70 per cent of their gross salary (i.e. 84 per cent of net salary) and to be reimbursed in full by the State, to a limit 4.5 times the minimum wage.

Applications to benefit from this aid must be entered on the site https://activitepartielle.emploi.gouv.fr

Since April 14, more than 5,700 establishments have been authorised to carry out partial activity in Guadeloupe, St. Barthélémy and St. Martin. These authorisations concern 36,900 employees for 16.4 million potentially unemployed hours.

4.2 million euros was paid out to 1,876 institutions as of April 14, i.e. more than three quarters of the 2,419 companies that submitted their claim for payment. These payments are validated every single day.

In St. Martin, these applications came from four sectors representing 77 per cent of the authorised workforce: sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (30%.), construction (19%.), accommodation and catering (15%.) and service activities, administrative, financial, other (13%).

For St. Barthélémy, three sectors represent 78 per cent of the authorised workforce: sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (40%), construction (23%.), accommodation and catering (15%).

For Guadeloupe, four sectors represent 64% of the authorised workforce: sale and repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (21%), service activities, administrative, financial, other (20%), construction (12%) and accommodation and catering (11%).

Applications for partial activity authorisation may be submitted until April 30 to benefit from the scheme retroactively. In case of difficulty in creating an account, companies are invited to click on the icon “need help” on the home page of: https://activitepartielle.emploi.gouv.fr

In case of persistent difficulty after a few days, or if you have questions about the terms and conditions to obtain authorisations or payments, it is possible to request assistance from DIECCTE by e-mail, at the following address: 971.activite-partielle@dieccte.gouv.fr

Information on how to submit applications, with questions and answers and advice on how to avoid errors that could invalidate the application, are available on the DIECCTE website: http://guadeloupe.dieccte.gouv.fr/mesures-economiques.

Find the latest news on government services on the Internet and social networks www.guadeloupe.gouv.fr facebook.com/prefecture. guadeloupe Twitter.com/prefet971 www.instagram.com/prefet971

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/808-st-martin-businesses-applied-for-partial-activity-since-april-14