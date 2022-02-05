80th COVID-19 death confirmed | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The eightieth COVID-19 related death was reported on Friday.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley extended his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the victim who passed away. Ottley wished the family strength during their time of grief.

As of February 4, there were 13 persons who tested positive for COVID-19; however 36 persons have recovered; bringing the total active cases to 471, of 279 are locals, 95 are tourists and 97 persons are awaiting classification.

The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 9,386.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 463 persons in home isolation. Eight 8 patients are hospitalised at the St. Maarten Medical Center.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 8,835. There are no persons in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

