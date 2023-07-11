82% pass rate for St. Maarten Academy PSVE Class of 2023 | THE DAILY HERALD

The St. Maarten Academy PSVE Class of 2023 at its graduation ceremony.

EBENEZER–St. Maarten Academy PSVE attained an 82% pass rate at the end of the examination period for 2023.

Thirty-four students completed the examination period in which the PKL level saw a 94% pass rate and the PBL a 72% pass rate.

Diana Dele prevailed as Valedictorian for the PKL level. The school expressed its pride in her performance and to her mentor Exzira Caines for her leadership and constant motivation that allowed each student to excel.

In the PBL level, Wanda Vinas Purnsley succeeded as the Valedictorian from class B4A. Kavel Wilson, her mentor, was thanked for motivating and encouraging each student to achieve their best.

B4B mentor Layne was also recognised and congratulated for her dedication, determination, and commitment to helping her students to succeed despite their many challenges.

The school explained that last school year, 2021/2022, examination students had the opportunity to drop a subject of choice, “thumb control” (duimregeling), and could re-sit two subjects due to COVID-19. All these benefits have been discontinued as of this school year, 2022/2023 and the results were calculated using the pre-COVID 19 criteria.

St. Maarten Academy PSVE principal Monique Beek said the achievement of the class of 2023 confirms the importance of teamwork to make the dream work for its students. This was in line with this year’s theme “teamwork always makes the dream work”.

The team comprises the Foundation for Academic and Vocational Education (FAVE) school board, the management team, subject teachers, mentors, the student care department, students/parents/guardians, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), and the business community.

“On behalf of the FAVE board, management, faculty, and staff, congratulations, Class of 2023,” Beek said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/82-pass-rate-for-st-maarten-academy-psve-class-of-2023