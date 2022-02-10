83rd COVID-19 death recorded | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Health confirmed the passing of St. Maarten’s 83rd COVID-19 death on Wednesday, February 9.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases is now 301 and the total number of confirmed cases is 9,449.

There are 4 related patients currently hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in the country is 9,065.

