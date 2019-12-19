92 students graduate from the St. Maarten Academy | THE DAILY HERALD

CAY HILL–Ninety-two students graduated from St. Maarten Academy during a ceremony themed: “Learning today, soaring tomorrow” held at the Belair Community Centre on Wednesday evening.

Of the 92, 79 were Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) graduates and 13 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Exams (CAPE) graduates.

The graduates were celebrated with remarks from speakers including Principal Tallulah Baly Vanterpool, School Board member on behalf of President Roland Duncan, interim Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (EYCS) Ardwell Irion and speeches from the CSEC Valedictorian Philipa Cummings and CAPE Valedictorian Joshua George.

In her address Baly-Vanterpool said that despite the many challenges after Hurricane Irma, the school had been hit with a tsunami of financial cuts that shook it to the core. “We stayed steadfast in our resolve to maintain our standards and ensure our students’ success.”

She said this year a total of 79 candidates, the largest cohort on the island, completed a total of 20 subjects, and received 100 per cent school passes and 97 per cent college passes. She highlighted the top performances: CSEC Valedictorian Cummings, CSEC salutatorian Nigel Adriana, CSEC second runner-up Mark Mc Almont, CAPE Valedictorian George and CAPE salutatorian Jesus Bejarano Ortiz.

Bailey told the graduates that as they leave the protective wings of the Academy they are urged to take the lessons learnt in and outside of the classroom. “Carry your self-confidence knowing that you have received the solid foundation at the Academy that would allow you to soar wherever life takes you,” she said.

Attendees at the well-attended ceremony included the Division of Examinations head and local Caribbean Examinations Council CXC Registrar Yvette Halley, Member of Parliament (MP) and Academy Alumna Solange Duncan and principals and school managers of several elementary and secondary schools, amongst others.

All graduates where inducted into the Alumni Association by Vice-President Karen Cadogan.

