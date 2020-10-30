99th birthday celebration | THE DAILY HERALD

Doris Hodge-Wilson (front, right) surrounded by three of her four children on her birthday, and Home Away from Home Foundation President Patricia “Patsy” Flanders (front, left).

PHILIPSBURG–Doris Hodge-Wilson reached a milestone on Thursday, October 29, as she celebrated her 99th birthday.

Fellow members of Home Away from Home Foundation celebrated with Doris Hodge-Wilson (far left) on Thursday.

Home Away from Home Foundation honoured the special day bringing friends and family together to celebrate the joyous occasion.

In opening the celebrations, foundation President Patricia “Patsy” Flanders said kind words and blessings to the birthday “girl”. She expressed her joy in being able to be present for the occasion as a dear friend of hers celebrated such a milestone. During her remarks Flanders said that Hodge-Wilson has been a member of the foundation from its onset many years ago.

Hodge-Wilson recalled clearly the first meeting held in Flanders’ home with just a few members. Throughout the years together they helped reach out and organised activities and events for persons in the community.

Despite her years, the birthday celebrant clearly displayed her sharp mind, wit and ability to move like someone 20-plus years her junior.

Taking a quick stroll down memory lane, Hodge-Wilson said that although she had spent the majority of her years in Curaçao she had been born and raised in St. Maarten. She moved to Aruba in the early ’40s for some time and eventually relocated to Curaçao where she finally settled down. However, in 2001 she longed to return home and finally made her way back to St. Maarten. She said St. Maarten is where she had wanted to be, simply because “it’s home.”

Hodge-Wilson said she keeps herself by busy spending time with family or by enjoying a quick game of triominos and Scrabble with her neighbour. She proudly announced that, never mind her age, she prefers her independence and still prepares her own meals every day, a task that she reluctantly allows her daughter, visiting from abroad, to do these days.

Three of Hodge-Wilson’s children were present to help celebrate the occasion. Each shared fond memories of their mother, all agreeing that she was, is and has always been a leader, kind, generous, but mostly importantly “no-nonsense”.

Her daughter, the only woman of the bunch, said her favourite time has always been Christmas time. She recalled how her mother would fill the house will the smells of freshly-baked treats on Christmas Eve, a tradition she kept going every year. Every year the family would gather, no matter where they were, to celebrate together.

Her eldest son said his mother was always stern and had done her best to ensure that her children understood and were raised with values and kept “on the right track”. All three agreed that this has been something for which they have been thankful.

In closing, Hodge-Wilson shared what she believes and instils in her posterity. She said respect is most important, as she stated, “Respect of self is important, but also respect for others.” And lastly, she said that education is very important. She was keen in instilling this in her children, which they all proudly stated has been something each has been very thankful for.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/99th-birthday-celebration