…A COMBINATION OF SAHARAN DUST AND VOLCANIC ASH AFFECTING ST. MAARTEN…| THE DAILY HERALD

A combination of moderate concentration of volcanic ash and Saharan dust is spreading across the region, said the St. Maarten Meteorological Department (MDS) in special bulletin.

According to Dust Prediction Models, these conditions will persist across the island for the next 24 to 48 hours. Afterwards, dust will be present in varying concentrations for several days. Persons with allergies and/or respiratory illnesses should continue taking the necessary precautions.

The dust from the Sahara Desert in Africa causes sneezing, nasal congestion, respiratory problems, eye itching and other allergy symptoms. The aforementioned is common in the Caribbean region around this time of year and according to weather experts and coincides with the hurricane season.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, as a preventive measure, advises persons who suffer from emphysema, asthma, and other lung disorders, and are feeling ill, to consult their family physician.

Other measures that can be taken is to keep doors and windows closed and do not go outside if the Saharan dust is prevalent in the sky which can be visibly seen from a haze over the horizon.

