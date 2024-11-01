…A FLOOD ALERT IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 12PM TODAY… …A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE | THE DAILY HERALD

PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Friday, 1 November 2024 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Saturday morning (06:00 LST) 2 November 2024

WEATHER:

Today through Saturday morning: Cloudy to overcast and slightly breezy with intermittent rain-showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:40 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:12 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Saturday morning: East-northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 18 mph, and higher gusts in or near showers.

SYNOPSIS:

Cloudy skies, intermittent & wide-spread rain-showers, and isolated thunderstorms will continue throughout the forecast period as unstable conditions persist across the local region. Some of these showers may be heavy at times. Therefore, road-users are advised to be vigilant, due to possible street-flooding and rock-slides, particularly along low-lying & hillside areas.

Rough seas, peaking up to 9 feet, are expected through the next 24 or so hours. However, seas will remain elevated throughout the weekend. Small craft operators and swimmers should maintain caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 9 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor the Atlantic and update the public accordingly.

OUTLOOK through Sunday morning: Cloudy with scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Connor

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/a-flood-alert-is-in-effect-until-12pm-today-a-small-craft-advisory-is-in-effect-until-further-notice