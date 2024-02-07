…A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY 6PM FEBRUARY 8, 2024… | THE DAILY HERALD

Abundant moisture and instability associated with a frontal boundary will account for cloudy to overcast skies, scattered showers, gusty winds and thunderstorms across St. Maarten. Showers are expected to be heavy at times and cause flooding and rockslides in vulnerable areas.

Accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of rainfall can be expected during the next 24 to 48 hours. Therefore, residents, motorists and other users of areas prone flooding are advised to be vigilant and exercise caution.

In case there are lightning strikes very close to your location (loud thunder, less than three seconds between lightning discharge and thunder), switch off and disconnect any sensitive electronic equipment. Also, disconnect any phone line from your computer.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/a-flood-watch-is-in-effect-until-thursday-6pm-february-8-2024