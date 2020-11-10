…A HEAVY RAINFALL/ FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR St. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE | THE DAILY HERALD

PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday morning (06:00 LST) November 11, 2020

WEATHER:

Today through Wednesday morning: Cloudy to overcast and breezy with showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:37 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:16 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Wednesday morning: East to east southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 09 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.

SYNOPSIS:

Moisture and instability associated with a tropical wave is causing unsettled weather across the region. Moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms are can be expected on St. Maarten. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding should be remain vigilant. Motorists and other road users should continue exercising caution as street flooding and rock falls along hillsides are expected as prolonged period of moderate to heavy rainfall can produce flash flooding.

Marine conditions are moderate but are expected to gradually deteriorate by Thursday. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES:

At 5 AM Tropical Storm Theta formed and was located at approximately 1670 miles to the northeast of St. Maarten. This system is moving in an eastward to east-northeastward direction across the eastern Atlantic is not expected to pose a threat to St. Maarten as it moves further away from the local area.

OUTLOOK through Thursday morning: Cloudy and breezy with isolated showers.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/a-heavy-rainfall-flood-warning-is-in-effect-for-st-maarten-until-further-notice