…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6 AM FRIDAY, JANUARY 08, 2021… | THE DAILY HERALD

Public Forecast

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, January 06, 2021 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday morning (06:00 LST) January 07, 2021

WEATHER:

Today through Thursday morning: Fair to partly cloudy with a brief local shower possible.

Forecast High: 29°C / 84°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today through Thursday morning: Easterly to northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming a light air and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The eroded Atlantic high-pressure ridge will continue to support light to gentle winds. Meanwhile, a drier and more stable atmosphere will limit the chances of showers across the region.

Slight to moderate marine conditions can be expected for the next few days with swells peaking near 6 feet. As a result of long period swells spreading across the Atlantic, a high surf advisory is now in effect for St. Maarten. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURES: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Partly cloudy and breezy with isolated showers possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/a-high-surf-advisory-is-in-effect-for-st-maarten-until-6-am-friday-january-08-2021