A sensational win for Dyshaun Sanderson at chess tournament | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants pose for a group photo at the yacht club.

MARIGOT–At just seventeen years old, Dyshaun Sanderson had already made it to the podium in a few tournaments, but last Sunday at the Marigot Yacht Club, he climbed to the top step. And he did so in style, beating Yashwant Vaswani, the reigning champion of Saint Martin. He suffered only one defeat, against the valiant Yann Lecamus.

The young players competed in 10 games. Keijze Quillin (11) won with nine victories ahead of Alexandre Lecamus, who impressed at the age of five years old.

The top 10 results were: 1. Dyshaun Sanderson, 2. Yashwant Vaswani, 3. Stan van Liere, 4. Eric Didier, 5. Yann Lacamus, 6. Balazs Kovari, 7. Jean Marc Buon, 8. Novak Dupont, 9. Sidson Sorton, 10. Ashok Alwani.

The championship was supported by sponsors Carrefour Market, Diamond International, Topper's Rhum, Morgan Resort, SXM Copieur, Top1Toys, Sérigraphix, McDonald's and Bikini Beach.

For more information about chess tournaments, call (0690) 55.12.14.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/a-sensational-win-for-dyshaun-sanderson-at-chess-tournament-2