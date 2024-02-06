…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… | THE DAILY HERALD

Increasing moisture and instability associated with an approaching cold front will cause unsettled weather, such as cloudy skies, isolated showers, and elevated winds and seas. Hazardous sea conditions also associated with this frontal boundary will affect regional waters through the remainder of the week.

The combination of wind-driven seas from the south and long-period northerly swells that may cause rip currents has resulted in a small craft advisory that is now in effect. As such, small-craft operators, swimmers, and coastal facility owners are advised to exercise extreme caution and take the necessary action to protect life and property.

As a result of possible large breaking waves, some coastal flooding is also possible in a few areas and owners of coastal facilities should try to protect their possessions against destructive waves, wherever this is possible.

FORECASTER: CONNOR

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/a-small-craft-advisory-is-now-in-effect-until-further-notice