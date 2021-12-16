…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… | THE DAILY HERALD

SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 16 December, 2021 TIME: 8:00 AM (12:00 UTC)

Sea bathers should avoid swimming, and small craft operators should exercise extreme caution to guard against loss of life and/or property damage. Beach erosion will also be of concern, particularly along the eastern and northern shores of the island.

A strong Atlantic high-pressure system is causing a robust pressure gradient that is resulting in strong winds and hazardous sea conditions through the next few days. Deteriorating seas of 10 to 12 feet are possible later today and tomorrow, with these hazardous conditions expected through the weekend.

Consequently, the Small Craft Advisory has been upgraded to a Warning for St. Maarten until further notice.

FORECASTER: CONNOR

A Special Weather Bulletin is issued for weather events that are unusual, cause general inconvenience or public concern (requiring the attention and action of emergency authorities) and cannot adequately be described in a regular weather forecast.

A Small Craft Advisory announces that the sea will likely become rough today or is already occurring.

A Small Craft Warning means that winds above 33 kts and/or waves above 10 feet are expected within 6 hours

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/a-small-craft-warning-is-now-in-effect-for-st-maarten-until-further-notice