A territorial decree has been issued for the memorial service of the late St. Martin musician Lino Hughes | THE DAILY HERALD

A territorial decree has been issued for the memorial service of the late St. Martin musician Lino Hughes this Saturday, May 7, in the Galisbay car park, from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm. The two car parks (seaside and carnival village) will be available for the family. Traffic will be regulated. The police will be responsible for the proper execution of the order.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/a-territorial-decree-has-been-issued-for-the-memorial-service-of-the-late-st-martin-musician-lino-hughes