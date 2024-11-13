A.Th. Illidge road closed for utility work, traffic diverted | THE DAILY HERALD

Road closure starts at 9:00pm





PHILIPSBURG– Starting tonight, Wednesday, at 9:00pm, A.Th. Illidge Road will be temporarily closed to traffic for several hours to allow mechanics to complete a new road crossing for utility company GEBE near Hodges Lane.

During this time, all traffic to and from Dutch Quarter will be redirected through Middle Region. The work is expected to be completed by approximately 1:00am, at which point the road will reopen.

Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly and exercise caution in the area.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/a-th-illidge-road-closed-for-utility-work-traffic-diverted