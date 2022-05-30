A.Th. Illidge Road closed  off on Monday evening | THE DAILY HERALD

The blue circle marks the road section that is to be closed off.



PHILIPSBURG–In connection with the repairs of a sewage pit, A.Th. Illidge Road will be partially closed off at Mount William Hill on Monday evening.

Starting at 8:00pm one lane will be closed off until 5:00am on Tuesday, May 31. This was announced by the Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning and Infrastructure VROMI.

Motorists are requested to be vigilant and observant for the traffic directional signs.

The Ministry of VROMI apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/a-th-illidge-road-closed-off-on-monday-evening