A US $500 reward offered in brutal machete attack on Dutch Quarter dog | THE DAILY HERALD

The wounded dog is treated at a veterinary clinic after sustaining severe machete injuries.

DUTCH QUARTER–In response to an act of animal cruelty that has left the local community angered, Island Cat Rescue has announced a US $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for attacking a defenseless street dog with a machete.

The announcement follows a disturbing discovery on Sunday along A.Th. Illidge Road, where residents found a well-known, non-aggressive street dog suffering from "deep, gaping wounds" across its back.

The dog, described by locals as a gentle animal that never caused trouble, was found lying weakened by the roadside. Based on a preliminary veterinary assessment, experts believe the animal was hacked with a machete at least a day before it was discovered, meaning it likely spent hours in agonizing pain before help arrived.

The rescue effort began when a passerby noticed a small group gathered around the bloodied animal. Recognizing the severity of the trauma, she immediately mobilized animal welfare organizations. With the help of a bystander, rescuers were able to stabilize the dog and transport it to a veterinary clinic, where it remains under intensive care.

The community police officer has been briefed on the situation, and an official investigation is underway. By offering a financial incentive, Island Cat Rescue hopes to break the silence and encourage anyone with CCTV footage or eyewitness accounts to come forward.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/a-us-500-reward-offered-in-brutal-machete-attack-on-dutch-quarter-dog