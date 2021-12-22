AA announces daily flights Miami-Anguilla from April | THE DAILY HERALD

American Airlines flight from Miami landing in Anguilla.

ANGUILLA–More good news for Anguilla comes with the announcement from American Airlines (AA) of a daily flight from Miami, Florida, to Anguilla starting in April 2022.

Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism, Haydn Hughes said the welcome announcement is a confirmation of the increased arrivals expected for the second quarter of 2022. “We are excited and more than pleased with this announcement,” he said. “The team at the Ministry of Infrastructure and the Anguilla Tourist Board have been given a hefty task and I am beyond proud that they continue to deliver time and time again above expectation.” He said he wants to put on record that American Airlines has a partner in Anguilla that understands the benefit of collaborative growth. “We will continue to champion the change necessary to improve our tourism product as American Airlines delivers on its commitment to service this new route.”

Parliamentary Secretary Quincia Gumbs-Marie said the increase to daily flights is testament to the hard work of the teams on island, our representatives in the international market, our stakeholders on island and abroad and generally all those who have Anguilla at heart. “We will continue to position Anguilla as the gem of the Caribbean, as a great partner for business and the destination where you can lose the crowd and find yourself,” she said.

American Airlines first started the direct flight on December 11, originally scheduled to fly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In November it had announced an increase to three times per week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and already, with the increase in current bookings, the airline is planning daily service.

Flights leave Anguilla at 3:40pm arriving in Miami at 5:53pm. Return flights from Miami are at 10:50am arriving in Anguilla at 2:49pm. The new flights are currently available for booking on online.

