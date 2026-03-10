Aarti Baran leads resilience and self-defense training in Aruba | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants in both the seminar and the workshop led by Aarti Baran (centre, front) included prison staff, psychologists, psychiatrists, outpatient care workers, and legal professionals.

ARUBA–An inspiring and successful resilience training workshop was recently held in Aruba, led by self-defense instructor Aarti Baran, who is also a legal advisor and legislative lawyer in St. Maarten.

The training formed part of a seminar titled “Psychiatric and Psychological Reporting as Access to Forensic Care in the Caribbean.” The seminar brought together professionals from various sectors who work daily to promote the well-being and safety of individuals in society.

Participants in both the seminar and the workshop included prison staff, psychologists, psychiatrists, outpatient care workers, and legal professionals. The diverse group facilitated a valuable exchange of knowledge and insights between professionals from the healthcare and justice sectors.

The training focused on strengthening both personal and professional resilience. Participants learned how to better manage stressful situations that may escalate. Baran combined theoretical insights with practical exercises, allowing participants to actively experience how different techniques can be applied in real-life situations.

Baran combines knowledge from various martial arts disciplines with her experience as a former international elite athlete and former world champion in Japanese Jiu-Jitsu. She has specialized in professional self-defence and has more than twenty years of experience as an instructor.

Over the years, Baran has trained police officers, members of the VKS, Probation Services staff, teachers, government professionals working with vulnerable groups, and flight attendants. She currently also provides training for the Red Cross and Victim Support organizations. Her approach emphasizes that effective self-defence is not about strength, but about awareness, control, and proportional action under pressure.

Participants described the workshop as highly valuable. Many attendees indicated that the skills taught can be applied directly in their daily professional practice. The gathering also provided an opportunity for reflection and connection among professionals from different disciplines. By investing in resilience and professional development, care providers and other professionals can perform their duties with greater confidence, balance, and effectiveness.

The workshop underscored the importance of continued attention to mental resilience among professionals who work daily in challenging – and sometimes demanding – circumstances. With her knowledgeable and engaging approach, Baran inspired participants and provided practical tools, with particular emphasis on empowerment and understanding how to respond to escalating situations.

Baran will soon also share her expertise in St. Maarten. On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, she will conduct a workshop at Simpson Bay Resort, where professionals and interested participants will have the opportunity to become acquainted with her approach to resilience and professional self-defence.

