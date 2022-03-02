Abandoned vehicles left at the towing companies | THE DAILY HERALD

Police call on anyone who still must collect a vehicle to do so as soon as possible with the required supporting documentation. Vehicles will be considered abandoned if not collected within the next four weeks.



PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has conducted a comprehensive inventory at all towing companies of wrecked vehicles impounded. Police call on anyone who still must collect a vehicle to do so as soon as possible with the required supporting documentation.

The rightful owners of the vehicles should have already retrieved their impounded vehicles, but a number of owners have failed to do so. This has resulted in several uncollected vehicles in the yards of towing companies.

Owners or legal titleholders have four weeks from today, March 3, to retrieve their vehicle. Failure to do so will result in the vehicle being considered abandoned.

Contact KPSM on tel. +1-721-542-2222 or visit

www.policesxm.sx or leave a private message via Facebook page Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/abandoned-vehicles-left-at-the-towing-companies