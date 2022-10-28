ABC islands eye tropical system | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–The Meteorological Service Curaçao warned of a tropical wave in the eastern part of the Caribbean Sea.

The system has a 70% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next five days is forecast to pass north of the so-called ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao) early next week.

Caribbean Weather Center (CWC) reported that winds are expected to change direction from northwest to southwest by the end of the weekend. This creates unusually high seas on the normally calm southern coast.

The wave had a 20% chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours. “Meteo” predicts it will bring a lot of rain.

