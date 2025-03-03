About 400,000 waste tires to be removed from landfill resettlement area to be demolished | THE DAILY HERALD

An aerial view of the landfill.

~ As part of improved waste management ~

PHILIPSBURG–The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) said it is advancing key initiatives under the Emergency Debris Management Project (EDMP) to enhance safety and efficiency at the Philipsburg landfill. Initiatives include the demolition of the Resettlement Area of Impact (RAI), the installation of a weighbridge, and the removal of approximately 400,000 waste tires.

The upcoming demolition will remove structures on the now vacant RAI on Pond Island. Residents and businesses in the RAI were resettled in accordance with the World Bank environmental and social safeguard regulations, to prioritize their safety. Once demolished, the RAI site will be cleared for future use, which could include waste management activities. NRPB said in a press release on Monday.

Families affected by the resettlement were provided with either financial compensation or replacement housing. All financial compensation has been processed, and the remaining five of seven households are being provided with new homes as in-kind compensation. In December 2024 and February 2025, two project affected persons signed the deed to their new homes.

The Livelihood Restoration Plan (LRP) is another support mechanism designed to assist relocated families. The LRP offers vocational training programmes such as computer literacy, English as a Second Language, and trade courses like baking and beauty services. These programmes help participants regain economic independence and improve their quality of life, fostering long-term resilience for the affected community.

A weighbridge, currently in transit to St. Maarten, is scheduled for installation at the landfill in March. Once it is operational, it will measure and record the weight of incoming waste, which will provide valuable data on disposal patterns. This data will improve transparency and operational efficiency and support long-term waste management policies. It will also contribute to the country's sustainability goals, as well as the Government’s Waste Vision 2050 by enabling better monitoring and planning for future waste reduction initiatives.

Additionally, an activity to remove approximately 400,000 waste tires from the landfill is underway. A formal tender has been issued, with bids submitted on February 19. Once removed, the tire waste will be exported for recycling, reducing environmental hazards and freeing up space for landfill operations.

The NRPB said in its release that it remains committed to supporting the government of St. Maarten in advancing waste management and environmental recovery efforts, ensuring lasting progress toward a cleaner, safer and more sustainable St. Maarten.

The Emergency Debris Management Project is implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the government of St. Maarten. It is funded by the St. Maarten Trust Fund which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/about-400-000-waste-tires-to-be-removed-from-landfill-resettlement-area-to-be-demolished