Academy hosts first- ever Self-Care Fair | THE DAILY HERALD

One of the sessions in progress.

CUL DE SAC–In a groundbreaking event for the country and its educational system, St. Maarten Academy hosted its first-ever Self-Care Fair on Friday, September 27.

The school said the event marked the island’s first high school self-care fair and the culmination of the school’s “My Life Has Value” Month—a month-long initiative focused on mental well-being, self-worth, and holistic health.

The event was organised by the school’s Department of Student Care (DSC), which includes Amanda President Joe, Head of Department; Amy Arrindell, Counsellor; Shameda Delaney Weekes, Career Guidance Counsellor and Ashana Bontiff, intern. The main idea was to emphasize the importance of mental and physical well-being for all students and teachers. The school decided to depart from the stigma associated with the traditional Suicide Prevention Month, observed in September, by rebranding the initiative “My Life Has Value” Month to underscore the inherent value in every individual’s life.

The fair took place on the school’s academic campus and featured a series of interactive workshops aimed at promoting physical, mental and emotional well-being. The hands-on sessions were facilitated by local experts, including Members of Parliament, wellness coaches, therapists and health and financial professionals.

Each session was designed to equip students and teachers with practical self-care and personal growth tools.

Claire A. van Putten led the workshop on journaling, while alumnus Mya Thomas introduced participants to Shadow Work. Loic Bryant revisited his alma mater to do an Art Therapy workshop; while MPs Ardwell Irion and Ludmilla de Weever had interactive presentations on The Power of Positive Thinking and Yoga as a form of self-care, respectively.

Students journalising.

Other sessions included Nutrition and Self-Care with Karen Eusebius; Stress Management Tips by Lisa Willson-Gittins; Meditation with the school’s Dutch teacher, Ms. Helsinha Kandhai; Colour Therapy with Mrs. Silvia Carty; Dance Therapy with Eduardo Mercelina Burgos; Physical therapy, done by Frensis Bulo-van Delden; Enjoying your own company with Miklos Chomain Giterson; Learning to respectfully say No with Information Technology instructor, Kenver Regis; Reflection by Spanish teacher, Emmlyn Francis; Crafting for self-care with Brown Henry Ranger and Maura Bute Urbain – both Business teachers; Financial care by former student, Jayni Suero; Mindset with Kimberly Meyers and Janelle Presentacion; Grooming and Hygiene with French teacher Pamella Benjamin; Having an attitude of gratitude with Kenty Lichtenberg; Spirituality and Values with Veronica Hazel Robinson and team; Guided Meditation for Healing by Dreena Lopes; Sleep Hygiene by head of the school’s Science Department, Thekara Chandler; Mindfulness with Zoya Hyman; Body Positivity by A Fresh Start Foundation; and Physical Activity for Endorphins with Armand Teunis, the school’s veteran Physical Education instructor.

A session in the school's gym.

The fair, which also rounded off an exciting Spirit Week, provided students with hands-on activities that they can easily integrate into their daily lives, reinforcing that self-care is essential to overall well-being.

The Self-Care Fair was open to the school’s entire student body, from Forms 1 through CAPE, with participants attending seven 35-minute workshops. "By focusing on self-care and well-being, we aim to instil the belief we are all important and that our lives have value," stated the school’s Principal Mrs. Lucas-Felix. "This event is about empowering our students to take care of themselves mentally, emotionally, and physically so they can become resilient, well-rounded individuals that can thrive in any society they choose to be a part of."

Students engaged in art therapy.

She expressed gratitude to the ladies of DSC for this initiative that was enjoyed by students and teachers. Plans are already in the pipeline to make it into an annual event that engages other high school students on the south side of the island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/academy-hosts-first-ever-self-care-fair