Academy PSVE announces orientation schedule for 2023/2024 academic year | THE DAILY HERALD

The St. Maarten Academy PSVE school campus.





EBENEZER–The St. Maarten Academy PSVE has announced the schedule for the start of the 2023/2024 academic school year. The school management has scheduled orientation days for students from August 22 to August 25.

On Tuesday, August 22, forms one and two students will have their orientation day for welcome and introduction from 7:30am to 12:00pm. All new first-form students are expected to attend school on this day.

On Wednesday, August 23, forms three students are required to be present at school from 7:30am to 12:00pm for their orientation day. Form-four students will have their orientation day on Thursday, August 24, from 7:30am to 12:00pm. Finally, Friday, August 25, is the orientation day for all absent students and parents. Forms one to four students should be present between 7:30am to 12:00pm.

The school canteen will be closed during the orientation week and parents are advised to send enough food and drink with their children for the day. Students should wear their complete uniform, and only they should attend the orientation week. A parents’ meeting will be announced soon.

Regular classes will resume for all students on August 28. Before regular classes resume, a general assembly will be held for forms one to four. During the orientation week, students will receive their schedules for instruction. The schedules will also be sent by email during the week.

The school had previously postponed the start of the academic year due to ongoing repairs and renovations carried out by the National Recovery Programme Bureau (NRPB). The management emphasised that the safety and comfort of students are their top priority, which led to this decision.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/academy-psve-announces-orientation-schedule-for-2023-2024-academic-year