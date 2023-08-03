Academy PSVE delays the start of school by 2 weeks | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Academy PSVE Campus is currently undergoing repairs by the NRPB.





EBENEZER–The St. Maarten Academy P.S.V.E has postponed the start of the school academic year 2023/2024 due to ongoing repairs and renovations being carried out by the National Recovery Programme Bureau (NRPB).

The school management emphasised that the safety and comfort of students are their top priority, which led to this decision. Management apologised for any inconvenience this delay may cause and thanked parents for their continued support and understanding in a recent letter.

The orientation week is set to commence on Monday, August 21, beginning with first form students. During the orientation week, students will receive their schedules for instruction, which will also be sent via email during the week.

“Student’s Orientation Day” will be held for each form starting on Monday, August 21 from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm; Form one – Monday, form two – Tuesday, form three – Wednesday, form four – Thursday. On Friday, August 25 an orientation day will be held all absent students and parents, in all forms from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm.

Regular classes will resume for all students on August 28 after a general assembly for Forms one to four. Students are required to wear their complete uniform and only they should attend the orientation week.

Parents/guardians are advised to send enough food and drink with their children for the day as the canteen will be closed during the orientation week. School management has also announced that a parent’s meeting will be held soon.

