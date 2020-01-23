Academy PSVE placed first in Business and Economy at Skills Competition | THE DAILY HERALD

PSVE winners of Business and Economy.

EBENEZER–St. Maarten Academy PSVE was awarded first prize in the Regional Skills Talent Competition in the area of Business and Economy on Friday 17.

In a press release on Wednesday, the school said students participated in one category, its sector of specialization Business and Economy, and won the first and third prize, respectively.

The first-prize winners were Joshua Roberts, Charlita Mesidor and Tania Merien from the PBL (B-stream). After the announcement of the results, the students said they were ecstatic when they were declared winners in the Business and Economy category.

The students were prepared by the school’s head of the Business Department Sneha Rajani and Business Teacher Petromella Layne. Lavern Nelson, principal of St. Maarten Academy PSVE, congratulated the students and teachers for a job well done, not only at the regional competitions, but also for their performance during the competitions held at the school on January 10.

On January 10, the school held its internal skills competition, where a total of 23 teams, comprising examination students, completed assignments that were directly related to real world scenarios and aligned with the end terms for administration and commerce sector programme, the release said.

“The school commends the organizers of this historic venture, as it aligns with our mission of St. Maarten Academy PSVE, to empower and equip students with a foundation in academic, technical and life skills necessary to become a productive, contributing member of society,” said the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/academy-psve-placed-first-in-business-and-economy-at-skills-competition