Academy students top Caribbean at CXC exams, 7 on Regional Merit List | THE DAILY HERALD

Ferley Feliz Valerio

CUL DE SAC–Seven students of St. Maarten Academy are among the top performers in the Caribbean region, with two of them placing first in two subjects at this year’s May-June Caribbean Examinations Council CXC examinations.

Ferley Feliz Valerio, who copped the number one spot from among thousands for Human and Social Biology at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations, and Juliette Duvillage, who tied for the top spot in Performing Arts Unit 1 at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE), were among seven students from Academy who made it into the top 10 on the Regional Merit List.

Feliz Valerio had already outperformed her peers at school by topping the island with Grade one passes with straight A profiles in Biology, Chemistry, Economics, English A, Geography, Human and Social Biology (HSB), Information Technology, Mathematics, Physics and Spanish. In the recently-released Merit List, it was revealed that apart from being the top student regionally in HSB, she also tied for sixth place in Physics and Geography; and placed seventh for Chemistry.

At the CAPE level, apart from Duvillage, three other students made it into the top 10 ranking for Performing Arts Unit 1. Evelyne Ilceus (the school’s 2022 CSEC Valedictorian), tied for fourth place; and Eimaan Mohammed and Yu Jun Eason Yang, tied for ninth place.

Aryan Sampat copped eighth place for Information Technology Unit 1; while Mabel Vilorio Perez copped fifth place for Digital Media Unit 2.

The school’s Principal, Kim Lucas-Felix, stated that she is elated at the results, especially since two of the students emerged in the number one spot from among the approximately 30,000 plus candidates at CSEC and CAPE who wrote the examinations across the region.

“It is always heartening to receive such stellar results, as this is testament to the hard work and dedication of the exceptional Management Team, dedicated teachers, students and parents. When one compares our school on this tiny island-nation of St. Maarten to the bigger countries, such as Guyana, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, which are all member states of the Caribbean Community CARICOM, we have to feel proud of our accomplishments. Once again, we have put St. Maarten on the map with the quality of grades that continue to be produced at St. Maarten Academy and, just as our school song proclaims, we continue to be the best school by far.”

According to Lucas-Felix, Ferley only started HSB in February, three months before the examinations, under the tutelage of the school’s then Biology teacher, Makeba Wood; while Thekara Chandler, head of the Science Department, guided her in Chemistry. Christel Brandy guided her in Geography; but it was then Physics teacher, Sujamol Pereppadan, who was most overjoyed by the Merit List ranking.

Pereppadan, who has been in the field of education for close to 30 years, has been teaching Physics at the Academy for the past 23 years. This year’s May-June batch of students were her last, as she has decided to focus primarily on teaching Mathematics and leave the teaching of Physics behind.

When asked about Ferley, she said, “I was kind of expecting it. She had a perfect score for [school-based assessment – Ed.] SBA. She didn’t miss a single point for any lab report. [They were] perfect lab reports. So what to say? I was so happy to see it.”

Another teacher singled out for special recognition was the Performing Arts facilitator, Abigail Joefield, who undertook Unit 1 of the subject for the first time last academic year. She entered 29 candidates for the examination and saw a return of 26 Grade Ones, including the number one spot and the other three students who made the Regional Merit List.

Lucas-Felix said Information Technology instructor Kenver Regis and Digital Media Unit 2 facilitator Kester Small should also be commended for guiding Sampat and Vilorio Perez, respectively.

“We extend our congratulations to you, the students and their parents. Job well done!” stated Local Registrar Yvette Halley in her message to the school as she made the announcement.

The Board of the Foundation for Academic and Vocational Education (FAVE), under which the school falls, stated through its Executive Director, Tallulah Baly-Vanterpool, “Ferley Feliz Valerio and her fellow honorees remind us that greatness is not defined by geography, but by the audacity to dream big, work hard and persevere. To claim top spots in a competitive regional field is no small feat – it is a testament to their dedication, the unwavering support of their families, and the tireless efforts of our educators who continue to nurture brilliance within our walls.”

Baly-Vanterpool further shared, “To our students, your success is a spark that ignites hope and aspiration in your peers and the generations to come. Continue to walk boldly in your purpose, knowing that you have made your school, your community and your nation proud. The path ahead is yours to shape – walk it with purpose, lead with vision and let your light shine brightly for all to see.”

Juliette Duvillage

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/academy-students-top-caribbean-at-cxc-exams-7-on-regional-merit-list