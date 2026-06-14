Academy VBC records 83% pass rate in 2026 ETE exams | THE DAILY HERALD

Academy VBC students and teachers.

EBENEZER–St. Maarten Academy Vocational Business Campus (VBC) recorded an overall pass rate of 83 per cent in the 2026 ETE examinations, with 39 of the 47 students who sat the exams achieving a passing grade.

The school said the results represent an improvement over the 81% pass rate recorded in 2025 and continue what the school described as an encouraging upward trend.

According to the school, the PKL stream achieved a preliminary pass rate of 92%, with 12 of 13 students passing their examinations. The PBL stream recorded a preliminary pass rate of 79%, with 27 of 34 students passing.

The school said the results reflect the hard work and dedication of both students and staff.

“These results demonstrate the ongoing commitment of the VBC school community to supporting student achievement and maintaining strong academic standards within the VSBO system.”

The school also emphasised that the numbers represent individual student achievements. “Behind every percentage point is a student who showed up, worked hard, and delivered under pressure. That is the VBC spirit, and it is alive and well.”

The examination period is not yet over for all students. Eight students will have another opportunity to complete their examinations during the resit period scheduled from June 16 to June 23.

This group includes seven students who will sit resit examinations and one student who was unable to participate during the main examination period because of illness and will sit the examination for the first time during the resit window.

Final resit results are expected to be released in July 2026. The school expressed confidence in the students preparing for the upcoming examinations. “VBC stands fully behind every one of these students as they prepare for this next opportunity.”

The school added, “With the resit period still ahead, the campus expects this story to get even better.”

As preparations begin for the 2026-2027 academic year, VBC is encouraging prospective students and their families to learn more about the campus and its educational offerings.

According to the school, VBC graduates leave with practical skills, real-world experience and the confidence to pursue careers, further education and entrepreneurship.

Principal Monique Beek praised the students, staff and wider school community for their efforts. “Every single one of these students has a story, and today we get to celebrate the next chapter of that story. Watching our young people walk into those examination halls and give everything they had – that never gets old. I am incredibly proud of our students, our staff, and this entire school community. This result is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together with purpose and commitment,” Beek said.

Executive Director of Foundation for Academic and Vocational Education (FAVE) Schools, Tallulah Baly, also welcomed the results and highlighted the school’s continued progress. “An 83% pass rate…and climbing. These results are a source of tremendous pride for FAVE Schools and a powerful reflection of what our students and staff are capable of when they commit to excellence. Congratulations to the students, parents, teachers, support staff, and the Management team.

“The growth we are seeing at VBC is not accidental. It is the result of inspired teaching, strong leadership, and students who refuse to give up. We celebrate every student who passed, we stand firmly behind every student who will sit again in June, and we welcome every prospective student who is ready to be part of a school that is truly on the rise. VBC – Dream Big, Start Small, and Pay It Forward.”

Chairman of the FAVE Board, Elroy Hughes, said the results reflect both academic achievement and personal development.

“These results reflect the quality of education and the strength of character being developed at our Vocational Business Campus. The FAVE Board commends every student for their hard work and every staff member for their tireless dedication. We are proud of what this campus is achieving and we look forward to continued growth in the year ahead.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/academy-vbc-records-83-pass-rate-in-2026-ete-exams