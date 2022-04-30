Accessibility of churches on Front Street on the day of the Grand Parade | THE DAILY HERALD

Photo caption: Road closure times.

MINISTER OF JUSTICE

Press Statement

Date: April 29, 2022

Philipsburg – On Sunday, May 1, 2022, the Grand Carnival Parade will take place. The parade will begin at 10:00 AM at the Emilio Wilson Estate on L.B. Scott Road and will end at the Festival Village on Soualiga Road in Philipsburg. As is customary, the parade will also be passing through Front Street.

Earlier this week, Korps Politie St. Maarten (KPSM) published a notification to the public that due to the passing of the Grand Parade, certain roads will be closed on May 1. One of these roads is Front Street. Churchgoers of the Methodist Church and St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church expressed their concerns about not being able to access their church to attend church services on Sunday morning.

In collaboration with KPSM, the Government of St. Maarten has acted upon these concerns of the community. Hereby we would like to inform the public about the arrangements that have been made to guarantee the accessibility of the two aforementioned churches on Front Street on the morning of the Grand Parade.

L.B. Scott Road will be closed starting from Emilio Wilson Estate at 10:00 AM, Bush Road at 10:15 AM, Zagersgut Road at 10:30 AM, Prins Bernard Bridge, and Walter J.A. Nisbeth Road until Percy Labega Street at 11:10 AM, Longwall Road at 12:50 PM, Front Street at 11:50 AM, Emmaplein and W.G. Buncamper Road at 3:50 PM, Freedom Fighters Roundabout and Walter J.A. Nisbeth Road until the Salt Pickers Roundabout at 4:30 PM.

Parishioners who are attending the Methodist Church on Sunday morning, May 1, 2022, will be able to enter Front Street via the Schoolsteeg to drop off parishioners. However, vehicles cannot be parked on Front Street.

Worshipers who are attending the church service of the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church this Sunday morning are informed that the Wilhelminastraat and Hendrikstraat (the two streets parallel to the Courthouse) will be open to access Front Street to drop off worshipers of that church.

The public is requested to refrain from parking their vehicles on Front Street as the vehicles may be towed away in the interest of public safety.

The Government of St. Maarten wishes members of the community and visitors of the island, a joyous, safe and responsible last four days of Carnival festivities

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/accessibility-of-churches-on-front-street-on-the-day-of-the-grand-parade