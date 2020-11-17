Accident waiting to happen | THE DAILY HERALD

This damaged well located near the former Sheik Supermarket on L.B. Scott Road poses a significant danger to animals as well as children in the area, many of whom are known to congregate in this area after school hours.

The concrete on the top of the well is broken and has a huge hole, which has many residents in the area concerned. Residents and concerned citizens are calling on authorities to fix the damaged well before something terrible happens. (John Halley photo)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/accident-waiting-to-happen