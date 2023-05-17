Acting premier and government officials express concern about recent shootings | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Acting Premier Kenneth Hodge, Minister of Social Development and Education, Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers and Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism, Haydn Hughes.

ANGUILLA–Speaking at the press conference on Monday, May 15, Acting Premier Kenneth Hodge ex-pressed the government’s concern about the recent spate of shootings on island. He said Commis-sioner of Police, Robert Clark had been planning to attend the conference but was unable to do so. However, he reported that following the appeal for information, three searches were made and four persons are currently in custody assisting the police with their investigation. Hodge said that the commissioner and officers of the Royal Anguilla Police Force are giving the highest attention to finding the person or persons responsible for the death of Gamon Junior Greenaway, who was shot and killed on Sunday, May 7.

Minister of Social Development and Education, Dee-Ann Kentish Rogers reported that following the incident at the Webster Park last week, when a man on a motorbike drove past the teachers and stu-dents on the field and appeared to point a gun at them, stringent measures are being taken and secu-rity is being increased in all schools. She said that the issues on the island are mainly drug-related and everyone must work to reduce the threat of violence. Currently officials are working with students who have shown anti-social or violent behaviour and next month a security consultant is due to come to Anguilla to consult with education officials.

Also reported at the press conference by Acting Minister of Health Hodge was that there are 15 cases of COVID-19 in Anguilla and one elderly woman is in hospital on a ventilator. Residents at one of the nursing homes are included in the number of cases. He also reported that 774 senior citizens have registered for the Senior Shield programme giving free medical services for over 70-year-olds. He de-scribed the launch of the Nursing Assistant Programme at the Anguilla Community College as historic. He said it is an 18-month course being held in conjunction with the Barbados Community College.

Minister of Infrastructure and Tourism, Haydn Hughes reported on the Caribbean Hotel and Tour-ism Association that he recently attended in Barbados (see related story).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/acting-premier-and-government-officials-express-concern-about-recent-shootings