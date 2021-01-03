Active cases currently 75 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The number of active COVID-19 cases in St. Maarten stands at 75, based on the figures released by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA on Sunday.

Zero positive cases were recorded on Sunday, but this was due to no testing being done on Saturday.

Tests were taken on Sunday and will be reflected in tomorrow’s figures.

Five persons were declared recovered from COVID-19 on Sunday. The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,462.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 72 people in home isolation. Three patients are currently hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) .

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 27.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is now 1,360.

Some 157 people are in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations done by CPS.

VSA Minister Richard Panneflek urges the public to wear a face mask, maintain social distancing of two metres, practise good hand hygiene and refrain from attending large gatherings.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/active-cases-currently-75