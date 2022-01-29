Active cases down to 735 | THE DAILY HERALD

Friday’s COVID-19 statistics.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten’s total active COVID-19 cases has now dropped to 735; of which 498 are locals, 219 are tourists and eighteen 18 persons are awaiting classification.

As of Friday, January 28, there were 29 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 and 101 who recovered.

The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 9,258.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 725 persons in home isolation. Ten patients are hospitalised at the St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 79.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten has increased to 8,444. There are no persons in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

For your safety avoid mass gatherings, conduct safety testing, and follow the COVID-19 protocols.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/active-cases-down-to-735