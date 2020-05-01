Active cases drop down to four on French side | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Three more COVID-19 recoveries were reported on Thursday by regional health authority ARS. These were patients isolating at home.

No new cases have been reported in St. Martin for over a week now. As of Wednesday, there were seven active cases: five at home and two in hospital. One of those patients was transferred from the Guadeloupe hospital to a hospital in Martinique on April 27 for further undisclosed treatment.

The remaining patient in Louis Constant Fleming hospital has since been discharged along with two others recovered at home. Currently active cases are down to four: three at home and one in hospital in Martinique.

Total recoveries stand at 27. A total of 38 (20 men and 18 women) cases have been reported since the virus entered the territory. There have been three deaths recorded from the virus. St. Barths has no COVID-19 cases.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/active-cases-drop-down-to-four-on-french-side