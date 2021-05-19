Active cases increase to 63 | THE DAILY HERALD

~ Four hospitalized ~

PHILIPSBURG–Nineteen persons have tested positive for COVID-19 and five persons have recovered, bringing the country’s total active cases to 63 on Wednesday, May 19.

The total number of confirmed cases is 2,326.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 59 persons who are in home isolation. There are four patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 27.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased 2,236. There are 88 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 2,890 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and CPS has tested 28,642 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

VSA Minister Omar Ottley reminds everyone to be mindful of their surroundings. Persons who are feeling unwell are encouraged to go to the COVID-19 testing site in Pointe Blanche (before the harbour). The opening hours are 8:30-11:00am Monday-Friday or by appointment on the weekend.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/active-cases-increase-to-63