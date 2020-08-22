Active COVID-19 cases climb to 117 on French St. Martin | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—The number of active COVID-19 cases has risen to 117, regional health agency ARS reported in its August 15 to 21 Health Bulletin, an increase of 36 cases since Wednesday and 67 since August 15.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases since the epidemic began to 176. Of the active cases 106 are confined to their homes and 11 have been hospitalised, seven of whom are in the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital and four in hospital in Guadeloupe. 52 persons have recovered from the virus.

In St. Barths three new cases were identified taking total number of confirmed cases to 16. The seven active cases are confined to home. Nine persons have recovered.

Since August 15, some 311 supplementary polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been carried out in St. Martin by laboratory or at the hospital, putting the accumulated total of tests at 2,632.

In St. Barths 293 supplementary tests were done for a total of 1,992.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/active-covid-19-cases-climb-to-117-on-french-st-martin