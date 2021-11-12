Active COVID-19 cases continue decreasing trend in St. Martin | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—Regional health agency ARS in its latest November 1 to November 7 (week 44) health bulletin reported 19 new COVID-19 cases registered in St. Martin, compared to 39 in week 43. This takes confirmed COVID cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,925.

Since November 10 (week 45 in progress), seven new cases have been registered from 638 tests. The majority of infections are from the Delta variant.

As of November 10, the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital in St. Martin has one COVID-19 patient and no patients in the St. Barths hospital. There have been no evacuations to Guadeloupe and no deaths from COVID-19 in week 44. The death toll from COVID-19 since the beginning remains at 56 for St. Martin and six for St. Barths.

St. Barths had no new cases in week 44 and their accumulated total cases remain at 1,590. As of November 10, one new case was reported in week 45 (in progress) from 320 tests.

In St. Martin 1,451 supplementary tests were carried out in week 44 for a total of 70,999 tests registered to date. In St. Barths 939 supplementary tests were administered in week 44 for a total of 54, 838 tests registered.

As of November 10, some 12, 798 persons in St. Martin have received their first vaccination, 10,627 received their second injection, and 292 have taken a third booster injection. About 42.25 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Vaccination coverage of the whole population in St. Martin stands now at 47.76 per cent.

This compares with St. Barths which has vaccinated 79.05 per cent of its population. As of November 10, some 6,632persons have received the first dose of the vaccine, 5,727 the second dose and 110 have taken a third booster injection.

The Préfecture urges the population to continue adhering to sanitary and barrier measures as the virus is still circulating, and to get inoculated. Since the closure of the “vaccinodrome” in Galisbay for the hurricane season, vaccinations against COVID (with the Pfizer vaccine) are available at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital, with or without an appointment

