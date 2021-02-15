Active COVID-19 cases drop to 58 | THE DAILY HERALD

There is one patient with symptoms at SMMC.

PHILIPSBURG–The number of active COVID-19 cases plummeted to 58 on Sunday after 24 persons recovered from the virus on Valentine’s Day.

As of February 14, four persons tested positive and 24 recovered, bringing the total active cases to 58. The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,998. Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 57 persons in home isolation. One patient is hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 27.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 1,913. Based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS, 117 persons are in quarantine.

There were six positive cases and one recovery on February 12, and three positive cases and 19 recoveries on February 13.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (VSA) Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory Sint Maarten (HCLS) have tested 2,447 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), while CPS tested 16,065 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

In continuous effort to control further spread of the virus, VSA Minister Richard Panneflek encourages everyone to remain cautious at all times, wear a mask, maintain a social distance of two metres, practise good hand hygiene and remain mindful of large gatherings.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/active-covid-19-cases-drop-to-58