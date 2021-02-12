Active COVID-19 cases drop to 89 | THE DAILY HERALD

CPS is located in the Vineyard Building

~ 41 recoveries ~

PHILIPSBURG–Thirteen persons have tested positive for COVID-19, but 41 persons reportedly have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 89 as of Thursday, February 11.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases is now 1,985.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 89 persons in home isolation. There are currently no patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 27.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 1,869. There are 168 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 2,419 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). CPS has tested 16,065 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

Minister of Public Health Richard Panneflek urges everyone to remain cautious when in public places. “For your safety, continue to wear a mask, maintain a social distance of two metres, practise good hand hygiene and remain mindful of large gatherings,” he concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/active-covid-19-cases-drop-to-89