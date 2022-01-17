Active COVID cases at 2,618 | THE DAILY HERALD

Saturday’s COVID-19 statistics.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten’s total number of active COVID-19 cases is now 2,618, according to statistics released on Saturday, January 15. The total number of confirmed cases has increased to 8,530.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 2,607 persons in home isolation. Eleven patients are hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 75.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 5,837. There are 25 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS said it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

In a press release on Friday, Minister of Public Health Omar Ottley urged the public to remain cautious during this time. “The Omicron variant is extremely contagious. For your safety, avoid mass gatherings, conduct safety testing and follow the COVID-19 protocols. Together we can get through this pandemic,” said Ottley.

