Active COVID cases now  27 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–One person has tested positive for COVID-19 and three persons were confirmed as recovered from the virus, bringing the total active cases to 27 on Tuesday, March 2.

The total number of confirmed cases for St. Maarten is now 2,061.

Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is monitoring 27 persons in home isolation. There are no patients currently hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 27.

The number of persons recovered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten has increased to 2,007. There are 62 persons in quarantine based on contact-tracing investigations carried out by CPS.

The Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Airport Health Team in collaboration with Health Care Laboratory St. Maarten (HCLS) has tested 2,527 travellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA). CPS has tested 19,228 persons throughout the community.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluctuate, it will continue to actively execute its contact-tracing measures.

In the effort to control the spread of the virus in St. Maarten, Minister of Public Health Richard Panneflek urges everyone to remain vigilant, wear a mask when in public places, practise two metres’ social distancing, sanitise and wash your hands frequently and be cautious of large gatherings.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/active-covid-cases-now-27