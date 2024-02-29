Additional Bridge Openings for 44th Heineken Regatta | THE DAILY HERALD

PORT ST. MAARTEN–-The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) advised motorists that in connection with the 44th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta activities from February 29 to March 3, in addition to the regular bridge openings, there will be an outbound opening only for regatta competitor vessels at 9:00am and an additional inbound one at 2:00pm.

Motorists are called to pay attention to the bridge stop lights and booms, and to respect and ob-serve the aforementioned once they have been activated to alert that the bridge will be opening. This is in the interests of the safety of all motorists.

SLAC advised tour operators to take the additional openings into account when they are planning their routes during this period of time that the regatta is taking place.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/additional-bridge-openings-for-44th-heineken-regatta