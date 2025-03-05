Additional Bridge Openings for St. Maarten Heineken Regatta as of Thursday | THE DAILY HERALD

PORT ST. MAARTEN – The Simpson Bay Lagoon Authority (SLAC) would like to advise motorists in connection with the 45th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta activities that kicks off on March 6-9, in addition to the regular bridge openings, as of Thursday, March 6 to Sunday, March 9, the following bridge opening schedule is in effect: 08.00 AM Media Only (extra bridge); 08.30 AM Outbound Scheduled bridge opening; 09.00 AM Outbound Regatta participants (extra bridge); 09.30 AM Inbound Scheduled bridge opening; 10.30 AM Outbound Scheduled Bridge opening; and 11.30 AM Inbound Scheduled bridge opening.

During the afternoon hours: 14.00 PM Inbound Scheduled Bridge Opening; 15.00 PM Inbound Regatta Participants (Extra Bridge); 16.00 PM Outbound Scheduled Bridge opening; and 17.00 PM Inbound Scheduled Bridge opening.

Secondly, motorists are advised to pay attention to the bridge STOP LIGHTS and BOOMS, and to respect and observe the aforementioned once they have been activated alerting motorists that the bridge will be opening. This is in the interests of the safety of all motorists.

SLAC advises tour operators to take the additional bridge openings into account when they are planning their tour routes during this period of time that the regatta is taking place.

The Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) family would like to wish everybody a safe and serious fun 45th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

