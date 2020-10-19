Additional measures in Statia due to COVID-19 | THE DAILY HERALD

Marnix van Rij

ST. EUSTATIUS–Despite the drop in COVID-19 cases, the situation in St. Eustatius remains a concern.

Therefore, the public entity St. Eustatius will prolong certain measures and implement additional measures in connection with the latest developments related to COVID-19. The measures will be in effect for 14 days, it was stated in a press release.

The additional measures are necessary to prevent potential further spreading of COVID-19 and to allow the Public Health Department to conduct thorough and extensive contact-tracing and -sourcing. The two weeks will also be used to analyse the COVID-19 situation in St. Eustatius.

Bars, restaurants and casinos must be closed for the upcoming two weeks. Take-out and/or curb-side delivery from restaurants is possible. Schools can reopen their doors again with “the strong advice” to practise all the COVID-19 health guidelines to wash hands thoroughly and frequently, to wear face masks, to adhere to social distancing of 1.5 metres and follow other hygiene measures.

Schools have been closed for a total of four weeks: three weeks due to the COVID-19 developments and one week due to the October school break.

“Education stakeholders and the public entity agree that children are missing out on much-needed social interaction that the school environment offers. It is also important that, after such a long period of distance learning, students return to school where they can benefit more from the face-to-face teacher student interaction,” said Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij.

Schools, day-care centres and out-of-school organisations have all their protocols in place. These will be communicated with parents in the coming days.

The maximum number of persons allowed at social gatherings remains at 15. This measure applies to all types of gatherings and events, including gatherings within families, churches, etc. which take place both outdoors and indoors.

Shops and supermarkets will remain open, but the number of persons that can enter the supermarket is limited: maximum 15 for large supermarkets and maximum 10 for small supermarkets and other shops, excluding staff. The social distance of 1.5 metres and the other hygiene measures are applicable. Loitering outside is prohibited.

On the day of the Island Council elections, Wednesday, October 21, the maximum number of 15 persons at the polling stations is not applicable. This exception only counts for the two voting bureaus during Election Day.

Persons present at the polling stations must at all times keep a distance of at least 1.5 metres from the nearest person and must adhere to the standard international hygiene regulations for cleaning and sanitising. It is highly recommended that persons wear a protective face mask upon entering the voting bureau.

Employers are impressed upon to allow their employees to vote during working hours, to prevent a rush to the polls after most businesses close at 6:00pm.

The exemption with regard to the maximum number of 15 persons is also valid for the day and location of the official election results, October 23, as well as the day and location of the installation of the Island Council members, October 29.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/additional-measures-in-statia-due-to-covid-19