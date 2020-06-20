Additional relief package for Saba | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA–The public entity Saba has decided to put in place additional support measures to contribute to the cost of the local private sector, to continue assisting vulnerable groups in the community, and to look at a one-time contribution for apartment owners losing rent.

The Executive Council has approved the local relief measures in addition to the larger support package for the Caribbean Netherlands that the Dutch Council of Ministers approved on Friday, June 19. Because the measures of The Hague do not fully encompass all private losses and all sectors, Saba considered it important to provide assistance where it can.

For the period from April 1 to June 30, 2020, government will look at waiving the rental fees on government-owned properties for the hospitality and business sectors. Government will also look at waiving the fees for business, restaurant and liquor licences for the same period.

For the vulnerable groups in the Saba community, the public entity will continue to contribute food vouchers for individuals and families in need. People are encouraged to get in touch with the Community Development Department in cases when assistance is needed.

Through this department vulnerable groups that are struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic will be assisted to cover with structural cost on a case-by-case basis. This can include one-time support to help cover the cost of utilities and rent.

The Executive Council has approved an initiative to provide some assistance for apartment owners renting to medical students, as this group is not receiving support from the Dutch government’s relief packages.

As part of this initiative, a survey of empty apartments that are normally rented to medical students will be initiated. Apartment owners are requested to submit to

info@sabagov.nl

within two weeks information on empty apartments with proof that these apartments were rented to medical students. The deadline for submissions is July 3.

Once the survey is complete, government will determine how a small, one-time financial compensation can be organised for apartment owners who have not received financial assistance through the Dutch government package.

Government will look at the benefits of having these apartment owners become members of the Chamber of Commerce of Saba and St. Eustatius so they can obtain financial relief in the future.

Commissioner of Finance Bruce Zagers explained that the public entity had decided to draft and approve this local relief package because it is important that government assists all sectors in the Saba community.

“This crisis is affecting all of us and since the support package does not cover all sectors and private losses, government decided to assist where it can. We must support each other where we can in this crisis,” said Zagers.

The Executive Council played a considerable role in the drafting of the larger, second support package of the Dutch government that was approved on Friday.

“For the last several weeks there have been many discussions with the ministries where various scenarios were explored. This second package, which is a follow-up to the first package approved in March, should provide more substantial relief for the business community,” stated Zagers. He thanked the Dutch government and the individual ministries for their input and assistance.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/additional-relief-package-for-saba